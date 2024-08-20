Kadyrov and the Mufti of Chechnya presented Putin with the badge of honorary citizen of the republic

Russian President Vladimir Putin has become an honorary citizen of Chechnya. The corresponding sign was presented to the head of state by the head of the republic Ramzan Kadyrov and the mufti of Chechnya Salakh Mezhiyev, reports TASS.

In turn, the president presented them with a hand-made Koran in a precious binding. He also addressed Mezhiyev, calling him “the keeper of the values ​​that strengthen our multinational world.”

“This is your job, your mission before all our people. You are doing a common cause of great importance, no less important than what we saw at the training ground [Российского университета спецназа в Гудермесе]”,” Putin said.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin said that he would like to have more soldiers like Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. He said this during a visit to the new Prophet Isa Mosque in Grozny.