Putin bans using foreign words in order to ‘protect the country’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a new law that aims to protect the Russian language from the influence of other languages, especially English.

According to what is stated in the initiative, this measure is part of his ideals to protect his nation from what he considers “a west trying to destroy their country.”

The law stipulates that when using Russian as the state language of the Russian Federation, it is not allowed to use words and expressions that do not correspond to the norms of modern Russianwith the exception of foreign words that do not have equivalents in general use in the language.

It should be remembered that, according to the report, prior to the law, officials had restrictions on the use of words and phrases that did not conform to the standards of their language.

Even so, it has also been said that there will be some exceptions, taking into account that several expressions spoken in languages ​​other than Russian have already become part of their daily lives.

This measure was taken one year after the start of the war with Ukraine, in which Putin has repeatedly expressed his ideology of protecting his country from Western influence.

On the other hand, according to the news agency Reutersthere are still no details of the penalties that failure to comply with the mandate would entail, taking into account that this will be contemplated under the amendments to the 2005 law, which seek to support Russian status.

