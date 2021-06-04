President Vladimir Putin signed a law prohibiting those involved in the work of extremist organizations from participating in elections at any level. It is reported by RIA News on Friday, June 4th.

Thus, the founders and leaders of extremist or terrorist organizations will not be able to apply for elective positions for five years from the date of the court’s decision to ban or liquidate them, employees of such organizations – for three years. Those persons who supported these organizations or their individual events on the Internet are also considered to be involved.

The Federation Council approved the relevant law on June 2.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Vasily Piskarev noted the importance of this law for countering the hybrid war that is unleashed against the Russian Federation. According to him, extremist organizations can be used to infiltrate “agents of influence” into government bodies.