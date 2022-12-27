The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, signed this Tuesday (27) a decree through which, from February 1, 2023, the export of oil to countries that apply a ceiling to the prices of Russian crude oil is prohibited. .

The measure, which responds to the cap of $60 a barrel imposed on Russian oil by the European Union, the G7 and Australia in retaliation for Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, will be in effect until July 1.

In the case of oil derivatives, the date on which the ban will be introduced will still be decided by the Russian government, but not before next February.

The decree specifies that Russia will not comply with the supply of oil destined for natural or legal persons in cases of contracts that include “directly or indirectly” price fixing mechanisms. “The ban will apply at all stages of supply to the final buyer”, stresses the decree.

The measures are taken “due to hostile actions inconsistent with international law” taken by the United States, foreign countries and other organizations, details the document, adding that the aim of the decree is to safeguard Russia’s national interests.

At the same time, it specifies that the Russian president reserves the possibility of introducing exceptions by means of a “special decision”.

Last week, Putin described the price cap as “a colonial atavism”, although he denied that Russia will lose money. “They are used to stealing. But the world has changed and it will be difficult for them to do that today, ”he declared at the time.

In addition, he warned that artificially limiting prices could “destroy” the international energy market, since a reduction in investment in the sector could reduce supply, which would cause prices to skyrocket.

Earlier, Russia warned it could cut oil extraction by 5% to 6% early next year.

“We are ready to partially reduce extractions. At the beginning of next year, our reduction could be between 500,000 and 700,000 barrels per day,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told public television.