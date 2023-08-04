Putin signed a law prohibiting travel abroad from the moment the summons was served

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law prohibiting citizens from traveling abroad from the moment they were served with a summons. Document published on the official portal of legal information.

Amendments are being made to the law on the creation of a unified register of military records. It is noted that the ban on leaving the Russian territory is a temporary measure, which should ensure the appearance of the draftee in the military registration and enlistment office.

In addition, this measure also applies to summonses sent to the place of work or study, as well as to those handed against receipt. The decision to impose a ban will be formed by the military commissariat, after which the citizen and the authorities will be informed about this.

Putin also signed a law raising the upper limit of the draft age to 30 years. The changes will come into effect on January 1, 2024, so the new rules will not apply to the fall draft. At the same time, the lower bar of military age will remain.