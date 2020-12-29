Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a document introducing a number of changes to the regulations on the Russian Security Council and its apparatus.

In particular, the document stipulates that members of the Security Council are prohibited from having dual citizenship and accounts abroad, including keeping valuables in foreign banks located outside of Russia.

The corresponding presidential decree was published on the official portal legal information.

Earlier, the Federation Council approved a law providing for the possibility of depriving senators and deputies of their powers if they are found to have foreign citizenship or a residence permit.

Amendments are made to the law on the status of a member of the Federation Council and a deputy of the State Duma. Thus, the identification of facts testifying to the non-observance by senators or deputies of the requirements, restrictions and prohibitions for persons claiming to exercise the powers of parliamentarians will become the basis for early termination of powers.