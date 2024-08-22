President Putin awarded volunteers killed in Ukrainian Armed Forces attack in Kursk region

Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded volunteers who died during an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in the Kursk region. The corresponding decree of the head of state was published on the official website legal information.

It is noted that the Order of Courage was awarded to three employees of the All-Russian People’s Front (ONF), two of them posthumously.

Volunteers were killed during the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on the bridge over the Seim River in the Kursk Region. It is known that the young people helped evacuate civilians across the Seim River near Kursk and took them to temporary accommodation points.