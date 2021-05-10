Russian President Vladimir Putin conferred the title of Hero of Russia on Zamid Chalaev, commander of the regiment named after the first President of Chechnya Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov. The head of the Chechen Republic announced this on his page on the social network. In contact with…

“The high award was given to Zamid Chalaev for his courage and heroism in the performance of his official duty. Of course, this is a great honor for the entire Chechen people, and especially for the team founded by the First President of the Chechen Republic, Hero of Russia Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov, ”Kadyrov writes.

According to him, the commander of the special-purpose regiment was engaged in the fight against terrorism during his service in law enforcement agencies, for which he was marked by the head of state.

Ramzan Kadyrov mentions decree # 268, according to which Chalaev was awarded the corresponding award. The document has not yet been published on the website of the President of Russia.