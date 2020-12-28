Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Sergei Veksler, an actor of the Moscow Taganka Theater, with the honorary title of Honored Artist of Russia. Appropriate decree heads of state published on Monday, December 28, on the official portal of legal information.

In addition, the title was awarded to the artist of the Oryol State Academic Theater. I.S. Turgenev Sergey Aksinenko, artist of the State Academic Bolshoi Symphony Orchestra. P.I. Tchaikovsky Igor Golovanov and artist of the symphony orchestra (accompanist) of the percussion group of the State Symphony Orchestra “New Russia” Andrey Zubov.

Veksler is known for his roles in the films Antikiller, Invincible, etc. In the theater he played in productions of The Master and Margarita, The Good Man from Cezuan, Phaedra, etc.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Putin had awarded Russian ambassadors to Syria, Turkey and Uzbekistan. In particular, the Special Representative for the Development of Relations with Syria, Russian Ambassador Alexander Efimov was awarded the Order of Honor.