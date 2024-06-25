Putin awarded Orders of Courage to police officers killed in terrorist attacks in Dagestan

Russian President Vladimir Putin posthumously awarded the Order of Courage to the police officers who died during the terrorist attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala (Republic of Dagestan). The decree signed by the Russian leader is posted on website official publication of legal acts.

18 people received the Order of Courage posthumously. Also, eight law enforcement officers were awarded the medal “For Bravery”, II degree.

Earlier it was reported that Putin posthumously awarded the Order of Courage to Archpriest Nikolai Kotelnikov and the Medal “For Courage” to Mikhail Vavilin, a church guard in Makhachkala.