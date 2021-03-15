Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the medical personnel of the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Sverdlovsk Region for their dedication and high professionalism in the fight against COVID-19. The corresponding decree was published on March 15 on the official portal of legal information.

Thus, the head of state awarded the Order of Pirogov to the doctor of the Krasnoyarsk Interdistrict Clinical Emergency Hospital named after NS Karpovich Alexander Alimov, the doctor of the Norilsk City Hospital No. 2 Yekaterina Karkavina, the Deputy Chief Physician of the Central City Hospital No. 3 of Yekaterinburg Marina Mazurova and other medical workers.

The Luka Krymsky medal was awarded to the paramedic of the Krasnoyarsk ambulance station Pavel Andrienko, as well as to the doctors Nuretdin Askerov, Yulia Medvedeva, Alexandra Novikova and Maxim Pavlov.

Earlier, on March 6, Putin signed a decree awarding 200 doctors fighting the coronavirus.

The Pirogov Order and the Luka Krymsky Medal were established in Russia in June last year, they are awarded to Russian and foreign doctors and volunteers for their merits in the fight against epidemics, the development of methods for treating diseases and drugs, for their contribution to the organization of medical care and saving the lives of patients.