Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the Order of Courage to the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations who participated in extinguishing the fire in the building of the Nevskaya Manufactory in St. Petersburg. Relevant decree published on the Kremlin website.

“For courage and courage shown in the performance of their official duty in extreme conditions, to award employees of the Federal Fire Service of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters with the Order of Courage,” the document says.

Ilya Beletsky (posthumously) and Konstantin Startsev (posthumously, he died on April 10 when extinguishing a house in Asbestos), as well as Anton Sokolov and Boris Starkovsky were presented for the award.

The fire at the manufactory took place on April 12. When it was extinguished, the commander of the fire department Ilya Beletsky died. The fire at the manufactory was assigned the maximum difficulty grade. According to preliminary data, arson could have been the cause of the incident.

The general director of the enterprise and his deputy were detained in a criminal case initiated after a fire broke out. They are charged with Article 238 of the Criminal Code (“Performing work that does not meet the requirements of the safety of life and health of consumers, resulting in the death of a person by negligence”).