Russian President Vladimir Putin posthumously awarded firefighters who died while extinguishing a warehouse in Krasnoyarsk. Relevant decree published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

“For courage and courage shown in the performance of their duty in extreme conditions, to award employees of the Federal Fire Service of the State Fire Service of the Main Directorate of the EMERCOM of Russia for the Krasnoyarsk Territory,” the document says.

The order was awarded to senior warrant officer of the internal service Anatoly Zhalnerchik, senior warrant officer of the internal service Alexey Puzyrev and sergeant of the internal service Ryabtsev Maxim.