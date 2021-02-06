Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the General Director of Channel One Konstantin Ernst the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, 1st degree. About it reported on the Kremlin website.

“To award Ernst Konstantin Lvovich with the Order of Merit to the Fatherland, 1st Class, for his great contribution to the development of the media and many years of fruitful activity,” the text of the decree of the head of state says.

The President of Russia also awarded the artist Valery Fokin with the Order for his contribution to the development of Russian culture and art.

Ernst and Fokin have already been awarded the Orders of Merit to the Fatherland of the fourth, third and second degrees. Now they have become full holders of the order.