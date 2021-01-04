A local businessman Artyom Pavlov was killed in Chelyabinsk, 74.ru reports. A criminal case has been initiated, the suspect is wanted.

Pavlov was attacked on December 31 at his workplace, in a toy store on Zwillinga Street. The man was hacked to death with an ax, he died in the hospital. He was 49 years old.

According to Stanislav Tyagunov, a friend of the deceased, Pavlov was probably killed on the basis of personal animosity. Tyagunov noted that his friend was the founder of the military history club “Division” and had an award from Russian President Vladimir Putin for participation in events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and for helping veterans.

Pavlov has a wife and an adult daughter. Tyagunov added that he would be “seen off with dignity, with fireworks.”