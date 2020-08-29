Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Russian designer and blogger Artemy Lebedev with the Medal of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, II degree. The corresponding decree of the head of state was published on the official Internetportal legal information on Saturday, August 29th.

“To award Artemiy Andreevich Lebedev, general manager of the Artemiy Lebedev Studio LLC, for his services in the formation and development of the Russian segment of the information and telecommunications network,” the document says.

Natalya Kasperskaya, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Software Developers (ARPP) Otechestvenny Soft and General Director of InfoWatch, also received a state award.

Earlier, Lebedev in a video on YouTube praised the monument “Motherland Calls!” in Volgograd, calling it ugly. So he commented on the news that residents of the city called for the restoration of the monument to its previous lighting.