Press conference on the results of the MH17 investigation, this Wednesday in The Hague. Peter Dejong (AP)

The Joint International Team (JIT) investigating the July 17, 2014 downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine has “strong indications” that Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized the deployment of the shuttle used by pro-Russian separatists from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to launch the Buk missile that killed the 298 people on the plane. The JIT, which announced its findings on Wednesday, has gathered information on several people involved in the tragedy, but does not have enough evidence to file new lawsuits. The families of the victims of the device, which covered the route between Amsterdam and Kuala Lumpur, have been informed behind closed doors. In November 2022, the Dutch court sentenced three DPR soldiers (two Russians and one Ukrainian) to life imprisonment in absentia for their role in the demolition. A fourth suspect (Russian) was acquitted.

To find out who transported the missile launcher, international investigators traced the troops’ travel orders, concluding that three convoys of military vehicles and personnel were sent from Russia’s Kursk region to the Ukrainian border in 2014. Among them was the Buk shuttle that ended up shooting down MH17. According to the Dutch Prosecutor’s Office, although the Russian government denies any relationship to the events, the judges have already ruled that Russia controlled the DPR at that time. In telephone conversations recorded during the investigations, “Russian government officials say that the decision to support the separatists militarily rests with the president.” [Putin]”.

According to the JIT, “after the separatists requested longer-range anti-aircraft weapons, their request was discussed at the Presidential Administration in Moscow during the second half of June 2014.” Investigators have “concrete reports that the separatists’ request reached the Russian president,” but have not been able to find out “whether he explicitly mentioned a Buk system” like the one used against the Malaysia Airlines plane. They add that it is clear that the decision to send military aid to the pro-Russian separatists “was positive”, although the investigations have concluded that it was postponed for a week because on June 5 and 6 Putin was in France for the commemoration of the Normandy landings, which opened the final phase of World War II. “There is only one who makes the decision (…), the person who is at a summit in France”, they detail in this regard, referring to the Russian president.

Soon after, the air defense systems, including the Buk missile, were delivered. “That is why we speak of strong evidence, instead of conclusive evidence,” say the JIT experts. The Buk missile launcher, always according to the investigators, was moved and installed in a field in the Ukrainian town of Pervomaiski. Russian citizens Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinsky, and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko, were sentenced last year to life imprisonment for it.

The JIT claims that it has sufficient information about the provision of the missile launcher and its transfer from Russia to eastern Ukraine, “but it has not been possible to find out why the projectile was fired and who pressed the button.” Hence there are no new lawsuits in preparation. Judges in the Netherlands (196 of the passengers killed were Dutch) concluded during the trial last year that the missile that brought down MH17 came from Russia. Specifically, from the 53rd Brigade located in Kursk, and which was fired from a pro-Russian area of ​​Ukraine.

Digna van Boetzelaer, Dutch deputy prosecutor, said of the investigation: “We have come further than we imagined in 2014 and the world knows what happened on flight MH17.” “The image obtained about Russian participation at the highest level can play an important role in proceedings where the responsibility of this State is at stake,” she added.

On flight MH17 there were passengers of 10 nationalities, including Malaysian (43) and Australian (38), and David McLean, Deputy Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police, has declared that “solving these types of crimes is a matter of patience, for this has extended the JIT agreement, which remains committed to research”.

