Russian President Putin attended the Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the Easter service in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior on the night of April 16. This is reported RIA News.

Together with the Russian leader, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin attended the service. The festive service was conducted by the Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus’ Kirill.

Before the service, Patriarch Kirill addressed the Russians and Ukrainians and urged them to pray for the peace of the fraternal peoples. “On the bright holiday of Easter, our special prayers are addressed to God for people who are in the war zone,” he said.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Putin would celebrate Easter at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.

On the eve of April 15, the Holy Fire descended in the Jerusalem Church of the Holy Sepulcher. The Russian delegation from the St. Andrew the First-Called Foundation also received a piece of fire.