Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the opening ceremony of a transport interchange in the Moscow Region town of Khimki. This was announced on Tuesday, January 26 press service The Kremlin.

“The head of state took part in the opening of a transport interchange at the intersection of the M10 Russia highway and Repin street in Khimki. Vladimir Putin briefly talked with the participants in the construction of the new interchange and got acquainted with information on the development of the road and transport infrastructure of Khimki and the Moscow Region, ”the statement says.

During the conversation, the Russian leader thanked the builders of the junction, adding that they are fulfilling their tasks despite the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, Putin said that by 2024 it is planned to bring 85% of the roads in the 105 largest agglomerations of the country to the standard state, and by 2030 – in another 51, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

In addition, the President of Russia said that large-scale road construction works are planned in the country. According to Putin, the plans include the construction of roads throughout the country, from the Far Eastern regions to the Kaliningrad region. This will literally “sew the country.

The construction of an interchange in Khimki was carried out within the framework of the national project “Safe and High-Quality Russian Roads”. The main task of the junction in Khimki is to connect the “old” and “new” cities, as well as to ensure transport accessibility to the industrial part of the settlement.

The total area of ​​the junction was about 40 thousand square meters. m, the length of the main course is 0.8 km with an overpass of 158 m. The estimated speed of movement along the junction is 70 km / h, the number of lanes along the main course is from two to five.

In April 2019, Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich, at a meeting with Putin, said that the junction between the old and new Khimki will appear in 2021. In October, the head of state instructed the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, to speed up the construction of a transport interchange in Khimki.