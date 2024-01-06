On January 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the Christmas service at the Church of the Savior Not Made by Hands in Usovo in Novo-Ogaryovo.

The Russian leader stands next to children during the service.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on January 6 that Putin met with the families of military personnel killed during the special operation on Christmas Eve, inviting them to a festive dinner. It also became known that the Russian president will celebrate Christmas together with the families of fallen soldiers at a service in the house church in Novo-Ogarevo.

Earlier in the day, Vladimir Putin wished Orthodox Russians a Merry Christmas. He called this holiday a vivid expression of the fraternal unity of the peoples of Russia.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus' also congratulated Christians. He noted that every Christian is called to bear within himself the reflection, the sun of the truth of Christ. According to him, this light illuminates life so much that it allows you to see the path leading to salvation. However, he urged not to forget that, being immersed in his worries, a person can pass by this divine light and not notice it.

Patriarch Kirill wished that every home, every family, every heart would be illuminated by the “enlightening, renewing, warming and transforming light of Christ’s Nativity,” so that people would share with each other this “unfading warm light of true faith, unshakable hope and true love.”