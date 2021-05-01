Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the Easter service at the Moscow Cathedral of Christ the Savior. It is reported by RIA News…

The head of state traditionally celebrates the Christian holiday in this church; in 2019 he attended a festive service with the then Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his wife Svetlana. In 2020, the Russian leader did not attend an Orthodox event.

On the evening of May 1, the Holy Fire was delivered to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior from Jerusalem, the Easter service is performed by the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill. He will also conduct a procession of the cross, Matins and Divine Liturgy.

The Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church addressed the believers before the start of the service. He wished the Russians physical and spiritual health and added that the coronavirus pandemic “has largely paralyzed people’s lives and this has affected religious life as well,” but now it is receding, and parishioners are returning to the church.

Earlier, the Holy Fire, the main Easter symbol, arrived in Moscow from Israel. He was delivered by special board, and a particle of the shrine was distributed at the airport by the head of the Russian delegation to Jerusalem, the chairman of the board of trustees of the Fund of St. Andrew the First-Called Vladimir Yakunin to the ministers of the capital’s temples and representatives of the regions.