Putin is repeatedly attacking the energy supply in the Ukraine war. A partnership between Kiev and Israel gives cause for hope. New Patriots are needed.

Kiev/Tel Aviv – In the war against Russia, Ukraine has one major problem: the air strikes of the Russian autocrat Wladimir Putin repeatedly hit the country’s critical infrastructure, such as power plants and the electricity grid. At least seven regions have been affected by the attacks, with power outages in a total of nine regions of the country, as Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national electricity supplier, announced in early May.

Since then, the attacks on Ukraine’s energy supply have not abated. To remedy the situation, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in talks with Israel and the USA to buy more Patriot systems from the Tel Aviv government, as the Financial Times reported. Specifically, it is said to be about eight MIM-104 Patriot systems that would strengthen the Ukrainian air defense.

Israel supplies arms to Ukraine: A first for both parties

The weapon system will probably first be delivered to the USA, which would then send the system to Ukraine, it continues. A big step for Tel Aviv. Israel is already supporting Ukraine through diplomatic channels and is sending humanitarian aid to the region, but weapons deliveries have not yet been made. However, the deal has not yet been finalized.

For Israel, the timing would certainly be good. Russia has been increasing its cooperation with the Iranian regime in Tehran for some time, for example in the production of the Shahed kamikaze drone. Iran, on the other hand, supports both the Hamas as well as the Hezbollah in Lebanon. And tensions between the Lebanese militia and Israel have reached a new high in recent weeks.

For Kiev, the help is not coming too soon. On Saturday (22 June), Russia again attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in a “massive attack”, as the Ukrainian Energy Ministry announced. The situation in the energy sector remains difficult, as the statement assesses the situation. The Ukrainian air defense was able to shoot down twelve of a total of 16 missiles – but the remaining four missiles were enough to cause massive damage again, as Politico reported.

Ukraine’s energy supply in Putin’s sights – Selenskyj asks his partners to hurry

Since the major attacks on the country’s energy supply in March, Moscow has paralyzed about half of Ukraine’s energy production. In order to be able to fend off the last four missiles next time, Ukraine needs more Patriots.

Zelensky again addressed the international community and demanded: “We need strong decisions from our partners so that we can destroy Russian terrorists and Russian fighter jets where they are.” The president also thanked the arms deliveries so far: “We are grateful for the approved packages, but we need them in full and on the battlefield – without delays.” (sure)