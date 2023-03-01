Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Split

A current analysis now follows the debate about higher defense spending. She sees the “military credibility” of the NATO air force dwindling.

Brussels – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks of the two-percent target – according to AFP, however, a high-ranking US representative in the defense alliance speaks of “refusals” and “top-ups”. The bottom line is that the NATO air force is poorly equipped anyway, and “for years”. This is the result of an analysis by the British think tank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI).

The RUSI military experts recommend “urgent” measures in the face of aggression from Moscow (Ukraine war) or from Beijing (Taiwan conflict). “Almost all European air forces” lacked many of the “crucial resources” to be able to keep the upper hand against the Russian air force, for example. It says specifically in that RUSI reportpublished on February 22, 2023: Russia will remain an “enemy” “for the foreseeable future” and will probably continue to expand its armed forces, even if military activity in Ukraine eventually weakens.

“Not surprising”: military experts see the NATO air force in deficit

An F-16 fighter jet of the NATO member Poland’s air force (photo from 2020) © Timm Ziegenthaler/Imago

Research officer Justin Bronk spoke of an “atrophy” that the NATO air force had allowed itself “over the past three decades”. The medical term describes a muscle or tissue wasting. For the RUSI report, Bronk analyzed, among other things, the condition of the air bases, training and the maintenance of the equipment.

Military experts are apparently not surprised by the harsh analysis. The British ex-officer Frank Ledwidge found him “unsurprisingly” when asked by Newsweek. In the past, the NATO air force had put a lot of energy into “insignificant threats” and neglected “the real threats,” he attested.

“Rejectors” and “toppers” in NATO defense spending

British ex-Brigadier General Andrew Curtis told the US news portal: “These are things that people have known about all along. At the end of the day, it all comes down to priorities because there is never enough money for everything.” Bronk also spoke in his report of “commitment that is subject to discretion, such as anti-terrorist measures”. He recommended “reducing” that.

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg wants to set the two percent target as the new “lower limit” in July. However, Spain, Luxembourg and Canada oppose higher defense spending; the Baltic States, Poland and the Netherlands, on the other hand, are even aiming for 2.5 percent. (frs)