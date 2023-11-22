Russia has never rejected peace talks on Ukraine, he said Vladimir Putin in his speech, via video link, at the extraordinary G20 summit. Russia is therefore “ready for talks” to end the “tragedy” of the war in Ukraine, the Russian president added in his speech.

And the first time since the beginning of the war with Kiev that Putin participates in a G20. On other occasions he had in fact sent his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. For the Russian president, it is the first opportunity since then to speak in front of Western heads of state and government, while international public opinion is distracted by the war in the Middle East and increasingly tired of the war in Ukraine, analysts underline. Above all, as already in New Delhi, the Indians did not invite Volodymyr Zelensky, arguing that the G20 is not the place to talk about the conflict.

Russia, he then added, speaking of the climate emergency, will reach carbon neutrality by 2060. “To achieve this goal, all available and effective tools are used to reduce greenhouse gas emissions: nuclear energy, hydroelectric energy, increased capacity of absorption of forests, environmentally friendly technologies in all sectors of the economy,” Putin said.