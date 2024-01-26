Russian President Vladimir Putin today accused Ukraine of shooting down the Russian Il-76 military transport plane last Wednesday. in which 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war were traveling, but he stated that he did not know if it was an intentional attack or an error by the Ukrainian military.

“I don't know if they did it on purpose or by mistake, because they didn't think things through. But it's evident that they did it.”“he stated during a meeting in St. Petersburg with Russian students participating in the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

The president pointed out that the Russian Army did not carry out the flight without reasons and that “the main intelligence directorate of the Ukrainian Army knew that we were carrying soldiers, 65 of the 190 planned.”

The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

“And knowing that they shot down that plane,” he stressed.

He added that before the accident “The launch of two missiles was detected from a territory controlled by the kyiv regime”.

“The aircraft was shot down two or three minutes later. It was practically impossible to react,” he explained.

In addition, he ruled out that it was “friendly fire”, since the plane was shot down by missiles and not by anti-aircraft artilleryas could be observed based on the damage caused.

“Our anti-aircraft missile systems cannot shoot down our aircraft by definition. They have a 'friend-foe' system and it doesn't matter how many times the operator presses the buttonour anti-aircraft missile systems would not work,” he argued.

Moments after the plane was shot down.

He noted that the Russian Investigative Committee continues its investigations in this regard. and indicated that he will ask him to “make public, disseminate as much as possible all the circumstances of this crime. So that people in Ukraine know what really happened.”

“In any case, what happened is a crime. Whether 'carelessly' or deliberately, but in any case it is a crime,” he assured, Noting that the Ukrainian army “commits crimes every day, even against civilians,” he said.

After the Il-76 crash, Russia immediately accused Ukraine of its downing and stated that Ukrainian authorities were aware of who was traveling on the plane.

Ukraine, which has confirmed that an exchange was being prepared, maintains that the plane was transporting weapons and not prisoners of war.

The Ukrainian Ombudsman, Dmitro Lubinets, made an official request to the Red Cross to know if it was informed by the Russian Government that Ukrainian prisoners were going to be transported on the military plane that crashed on the 24th in an area bordering Ukraine. of the Russian Federation.

"I want to receive an official response from the International Committee of the Red Cross on whether the Russian Federation reported that it would transport Ukrainian prisoners of war in this or that way," Lubinets told Radio Liberty's Ukrainian service today.

“I want to receive an official response from the International Committee of the Red Cross on whether the Russian Federation reported that it would transport Ukrainian prisoners of war in this or that way,” Lubinets told Radio Liberty's Ukrainian service today.

The Kiev ombudsman noted that the parties involved in prisoner exchanges are legally obliged to inform the Red Cross how they are transferred to the exchange site.

Lubinets also insisted this Friday that Russia has not officially communicated any names of the 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who died in the incident.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia has not yet provided any information about the alleged Ukrainian victims of the incident.

EFE