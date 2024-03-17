The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, assured this Sunday that he approved the exchange of the opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, days before he died suddenly in an Arctic prison, a death he described as a “sad event”.

“I said: I agree. But unfortunately what happened happened,” said Putin, who spoke Navalny's name for the first time, at a press conference after achieving victory in the presidential elections.

In his first public appearance after the elections in his country, he said that he will not allow himself to be “intimidated” or crushed. “No one has ever managed to do something like this in history. That has not worked today and will not work in the future. Never,” Putin said in a televised speech.

He also thanked Russians for voting in the presidential election that he won by a landslide, according to preliminary results, and saluted the soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

Voting centers in Russia. Photo:EFE Share

“First of all, I want to thank the citizens, we are all one and the same team, all the citizens of Russia who went to the polls and voted,” Putin declared to his campaign team in an appearance that was broadcast on state television. .