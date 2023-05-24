President Putin: “collapse” scenario for the Russian economy will not come true

The scenario according to which the Russian economy was supposed to collapse will obviously not come true, Russian President Vladimir Putin believes. He stated this at the plenary session of the second Eurasian Economic Forum, reports TASS.

Foreign experts predicted a “collapse” scenario for the Russian economy, but “nothing like this is happening, has not happened, and clearly will not happen again,” Putin assured. The head of state also noted that, despite large-scale crises in the global economy, the total GDP of the states of the Eurasian Economic Union for 2022 decreased by only 1.6 percent.

In addition, in the current conditions, the country manages not only to adapt to fundamental changes in the international financial sphere, but also to become one of the leaders of these processes, the president boasted.

The Ministry of Economic Development believes that in 2023 Russia’s GDP may grow slightly above 1.2 percent. According to the head of the department, Maxim Reshetnikov, since March, the country has seen a fairly steady increase in the indicator.

Other data was provided in May by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) – this year, Russia’s GDP will decrease by 1.5 percent, and next year the figure will increase by one percent. The organization emphasized that the indicators of the development of the Russian economy largely depend on the impact of international sanctions and the further course of the conflict in Ukraine.