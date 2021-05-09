After the parade in honor of the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russian President Vladimir Putin walked along the stands and answered a question from one of the spectators. It is reported by TASS…

“How do you like the parade?” – shouted from the rostrum. The head of state assessed him in one word – “Excellent”. Then he briefly congratulated the audience on the holiday.

After that, the head of state, together with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, honored the memory of the fallen soldiers by laying wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin wall. According to tradition, they walked on foot from Red Square to the Alexander Garden, where the remains of an unknown Soviet soldier lie and are on guard “Post number 1”.

The solemn military Victory Parade began at 10:00, more than 12 thousand servicemen took part in it. Over 190 units of ground military equipment passed over the area, and aviation flew over it.