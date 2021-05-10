Russian President Vladimir Putin assessed the situation with the coronavirus in the country. According to him, the situation is now stable, reports Interfax…

“We have everything, as they say, on the shelf, does not rise, keeps at the level at which it developed over the previous period,” he said. Putin added that more than eight thousand people fall ill with COVID-19 every day. To overcome the pandemic and its consequences, it is necessary to actively conduct testing and the vaccination campaign.

Putin also commented on the progress of vaccination. According to him, about 21 million people have already been vaccinated.

By Monday, May 10, 8,465 new cases of infection have been identified in the country. Most of the infections occur in Moscow (2896 cases), St. Petersburg (724), Moscow region (649).

The president himself reported that he had been vaccinated. The first part is on March 23rd, and the second on April 14th. The Kremlin did not disclose the name of the two-component vaccine inoculated into Putin. Putin himself said that he now has “good antibody levels” after being vaccinated against the coronavirus.