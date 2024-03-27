Putin said that the Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway will change life in the Tver region

The high-speed railway (HSR) Moscow – St. Petersburg will change the lifestyle in the Tver region. This is how Russian President Vladimir Putin assessed the prospects for construction during a working trip to Torzhok, the publication writes. TVERIGRAD.RU.

“If we build an expressway, and we will, then I think that your life will change too. It won’t be so measured,” Putin said. In his opinion, with the commissioning of the new railway, life in the region will become more dynamic. “If Moscow is less than an hour away, it will be a different life. This will significantly change the lifestyle,” added the head of the country.

Construction of the route began on March 14. According to Putin, the highway will play a prominent role in Russia's development plans. The compositions will be produced by the Sinara group. For this purpose, production will be expanded at the Ural Locomotives plant site.