Putin: no deprivatization is planned in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a plenary meeting within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) assessed the possibility of deprivatization of enterprises in Russia, his words are quoted by TASS.

“No deprivatization is planned, no deprivatization will happen. I can tell you this for sure,” the president assured.

Putin said that at the moment the Russian prosecutor’s office is actively working in certain areas and companies, and in specific cases “law enforcement agencies have the right to assess what is happening in the economy.” However, this has nothing to do with any decisions regarding deprivatization, he emphasized.

Related materials:

Earlier, within the framework of the WEF, the president said that the Central Bank was forced to raise the key rate to 12 percent. According to him, the regulator made the right decision and did it in a timely manner, since the rate increase had an impact on reducing inflation risks. The President also noted that the current rate constrains lending to the economy, but in general it is now at a fairly high level.