Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, March 11, at a meeting on measures to increase investment activity, said that the decisions within OPEC + give reason to believe that the transition of the world economy to a normal regime will be soft.

“I think that the decisions that have been made recently in the framework of OPEC + still give us reason to believe that the transition to the normal regime of the world economy will be soft, calm and stable,” he said.

In addition, the President pointed out that Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was able to “pronounce” favorable conditions for the work of the Russian industry, implying a gradual increase in production.

“Let’s hope that there will be no sudden movements here,” Putin added.

In addition to this, the head of state asked the government to work on tax incentives for high-viscosity and high-water cut oil.

The day before, Novak said that oil production in Russia would be restored by 45% in April under the OPEC + agreements. According to him, daily production will be 890 barrels.

Earlier on the same day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed confidence that Russia and Saudi Arabia need to develop cooperation on the global hydrocarbon market, including in the OPEC + format.

In early March, the OPEC + ministerial monitoring committee was held, during which the potential production volumes of the alliance member countries in April were considered. The meeting ended with no recommendation on the countries of the merger on the level of oil production next month.

At the end of the event, Novak said that in February Russia had more than 100% fulfilled its obligations under the OPEC + deal.

At the same time, he announced that Moscow would increase oil production in April by the agreed 130 thousand barrels per day, this is important to meet seasonal demand in the domestic market. He noted that the OPEC + countries will maintain oil production at the March level in April. In this case, exceptions will be made for Russia and Kazakhstan.