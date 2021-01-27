Russian President Vladimir Putin said, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, January 27, how he sees the future between Russia and Europe.

“You know, we have things of an absolutely fundamental nature. This is a common culture. Major European political figures in the recent past spoke of the need to develop relations between Europe and Russia, pointing out that Russia is a part of Europe – both geographically and, most importantly, in a cultural sense. In fact, this is one civilization, ”he said.

Putin explained that Europe and Russia are absolute natural partners in economics and science. He noted that Europe and Russia must return to a positive agenda, as it is in the interests of both sides. According to the Russian leader, for this, the dialogue must be honest and it is necessary to get rid of the “phobias of the past.”

“It is important to use new additional formats of interaction. I’m talking about such a phenomenon as multilateralism, ”Putin said.

In addition, the President of Russia called on the countries to jointly fight the coronavirus infection. He called the necessary coordination of global efforts to increase the availability of vaccines against COVID-19, since, in his opinion, their unavailability in a number of countries could become a common global threat.

Earlier, on January 25, the former chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Germany and former Prime Minister of Brandenburg, Matthias Platzeck, stated the importance of resuming mutually beneficial relations between Russia and Europe. According to the politician, if Europe does not improve relations with Russia, Moscow will continue to move closer to China.