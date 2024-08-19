Putin: Russia is grateful to Azerbaijan for developing the Russian language in the country

Russia is grateful to the leadership of Azerbaijan for the development of the Russian language in the country. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a state visit to Azerbaijan, reports RIA Novosti.

Putin noted that there are 300 Russian-language schools in Azerbaijan, as well as branches of Russian universities. He also mentioned that thousands of Azerbaijani students study at Russian higher education institutions.

“We attach great importance to the attention you pay to the development of the Russian language,” the Russian president emphasized. He also declared his readiness to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in this area.