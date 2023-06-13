Putin assessed the course of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and answered the question about the need for mobilization

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with military commanders on Tuesday, June 13, answered the question about the need for new mobilization, and also assessed the course of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).

The head of state stressed that the goals of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine can be adjusted, but generally remain unchanged.

They change in accordance with the current situation, but in general, of course, we will not change anything. They are fundamental to us. Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Putin spoke about the continuation of the Ukrainian counter-offensive “right now”

Describing the current situation on the front line, the head of state noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine “right now” are attacking in a number of areas, in particular in the mining and Zaporozhye directions, as well as on the Vremevsky ledge.

“It [контрнаступление] starts on the 4th, continues to this day and right now, ”Putin said. The President noted that the offensive is being conducted using the reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine prepared for these purposes.

At the same time, there are no forces controlled by Kyiv on the territory of the Belgorod region, which has recently undergone a series of attacks, the president said. In his opinion, with these attacks, Ukraine tried to divert the Russian army from other areas critical for Kyiv, including those that are considered important from the point of view of a possible offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Related materials:

Putin also said that only visible losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the Ukrainian counteroffensive amount to 160 tanks and 360 armored vehicles. According to him, Russian troops destroyed from 25 to 30 percent of Western-style military equipment transferred to Ukraine. Putin added that other sources, including Western sources, also cite similar figures for the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In turn, the Russian side lost 54 tanks while repulsing the attacks, Putin said. He noted that some of the equipment is subject to restoration.

There is no need for a new wave of mobilization and the introduction of martial law, Putin said

Vladimir Putin believes that there is no need to introduce martial law in Russia. “I don’t think we need to do it now. We just need to improve and expand the work of law enforcement and special services,” he said.

Putin noted that more than 150,000 contract soldiers have recently been recruited into the ranks of the Russian army, and together with volunteers, this figure is 156,000 people, which covers the needs of the special operation. As a comparison, he recalled that over 300,000 Russians were called up as part of the partial mobilization.

Over the past week, 9.5 thousand people have signed a contract. There is no need for mobilization, of course. Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The President specified that the possibility of additional mobilization also depends on the targets in the special operation zone. He added that if the task was to “go to Kyiv”, then it might be needed, but there are no such plans today.

Answering the question of how far the NVO will go, Putin indicated that it will depend on the situation that will develop by the end of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

“We have plans of a different nature,” the president said.

Because of the shelling of Russian territory in Ukraine, a “sanitary zone” may be created, Putin said

The head of state said that a “sanitary zone” could be created in Ukraine due to shelling and arrivals through Russia. According to him, such a territory may appear if Kyiv continues to try to strike at the Russian border territories. The meaning of such a zone would be to make it impossible for Ukraine to “get” Russia.

He compared the drone attacks on Russia to the raids in Syria. According to the President, in the Middle East, Russian troops have learned to deal with drones, the same will happen here.

The President held a meeting with the military correspondents on Tuesday, June 13. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, representatives of TV channels and the media, as well as bloggers and authors of Telegram channels, took part in the conversation with the head of state.