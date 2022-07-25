President Putin said that the sphere of air transportation in the Russian Federation was under attack due to sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin assessed the consequences of sanctions for the air transport sector in the Russian Federation and stressed that due to restrictions and decisions of former Western partners, the industry was under attack. His words lead RIA News.

The head of state added during the course with members of the government, the main topic of which was the development of air transportation and aircraft manufacturing, that commercial companies are currently under political pressure. He also stressed that the aviation industry is of a strategic nature.

Putin pointed out that it is of great importance for Russia, since it develops high-tech production, provides employment in related areas, and transport accessibility of the regions, which is especially important for a large country.

The head of state announced the need to determine the economic model of the aviation industry. In particular, to prescribe the quality and availability of air transportation.

The Russian leader stressed that the interests of airlines and aircraft manufacturers must be balanced, as this is necessary to create competitive operating conditions and purchase aircraft.

Don’t pass the costs of the aviation industry on to passengers

Putin urged not to shift the costs of the development of the aviation industry in Russia and the renewal of the aircraft fleet to passengers.

When I talk about the interests of citizens, then, of course, we understand the cost of domestic ships, aircraft, we understand what and at what prices carrier companies will have to buy, and we must, of course, do everything to ensure that this cost, and it, of course, at the first stages it will be essential that it is not shifted onto the shoulders of passengers Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The Russian leader drew attention to the need to agree on a schedule for the supply of new aviation equipment, and also to the fact that the economic model of production and fleet renewal should take into account the interests of citizens, including in matters of accessibility and convenience of flights.

The task of increasing the volume of air transportation and its availability remains key

Putin pointed out during a meeting with members of the government that the task of increasing the volume of air travel and their availability remains key.

See also Skiing Ristomatti Hakola, who is recovering from two rib fractures, has already returned to the track: “It may be even better in a couple of weeks than before” The task of increasing the volume of domestic transportation, to increase their accessibility for citizens, of course, remains among the key ones both for this year and in the future. And we are talking about, among other things, local, intra-regional transportation, where special attention should be paid to remote and hard-to-reach areas. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The President recalled that the aviation industry should be ready for a quick recovery in the volume of services due to the growth of domestic consumer demand.

Putin urged to pay attention to hard-to-reach and remote areas when increasing the volume of air travel. He suggested considering the conditions under which the aviation industry will operate, starting from the winter period. The head of state also urged to determine areas for additional comprehensive support for airports.

It also became known that passenger airlines will receive compensation in the amount of 100 billion rubles, and cargo airlines – 2.9 billion rubles. While airports in the south and in the central part of Russia, closed since February 24, will receive three billion rubles.

Related materials:

Unique development opportunities

Putin said that plans for the development of the aviation industry in Russia should meet the objectives of strengthening the economic and technological sovereignty of the country, and despite the current difficulties, the state has unique opportunities to realize its potential in this area.

See also BREAK: THIS is the compact Tesla Cybertruck!!! The situation gives us a unique opportunity to reach a fundamentally new level of development in order to fully realize our own scientific, technological and industrial potential. We certainly have it, good groundwork has been left to us since Soviet times. Our schools are amazing. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Earlier it was reported that Russian airlines could lose 19 million passengers due to the closure of a number of airports in the south of the country. In the first six months of 2022, domestic airlines carried nine percent fewer passengers than in the same period last year.

Executive Director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Maya Lomidze spoke about the losses of the domestic tourism industry due to Western sanctions and the closure of European airspace. According to her, the industry may lose several tens of billions of rubles.