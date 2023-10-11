Putin announced a high level of trust between Russia and Saudi Arabia in OPEC+

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a high level of trust between Moscow and Riyadh in OPEC+. The politician announced this at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week, writes TASS.

According to him, the Russian side listens to the opinion of Saudi Arabia. “Because there is no desire to deceive, there is a desire to come to a common decision,” the head of state noted. Putin added that thanks to this, a common solution can be beneficial for everyone. He emphasized that Saudi Arabia has the same high level of trust.

In September, Putin held talks with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, during which he discussed BRICS and the OPEC+ deal. “The agreements reached to reduce oil production, combined with voluntary commitments to limit supplies of raw materials, make it possible to ensure the stability of the global energy market,” the Kremlin said.