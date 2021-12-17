Achievement of carbon neutrality by Russia by 2060, laid down in the strategy of socio-economic development of the Russian Federation with a low level of greenhouse gas emissions, is an absolutely realistic task. This was announced on December 17 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Until 2050, we now have a strategy [низкоуглеродного развития]By 2060, as you know, we plan to achieve carbon neutrality. These are all absolutely realistic plans that create additional business opportunities, ”he said at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

Also, the head of state supported the idea of ​​obtaining technical, urban planning and environmental expertise in the “one window” mode.

“And the technical, and urban planning, and environmental expertise – of course, it is better if this is carried out within the framework of the” one window “, I completely agree,” – said the Russian leader.

The President stressed that “there is a good practice to work through the” one window “in other directions.”

“It is important that all this is resolved in a single context, and that there are no administrative difficulties arising in connection with obtaining the necessary documents. I completely agree that it is possible and necessary to work it out, ”Putin added.

He also said that the Russian carbon trading market is estimated at $ 50 billion.

“About carbon polygons and so on. Well, yes, all plans here are also spelled out, known. What I want to say in this regard is that new carbon trading is essentially a new kind of business that is emerging. And experts estimate the Russian market for trading these carbon units at about $ 50 billion, there is something to think about and there is something to work on. Moreover, we have serious competitive advantages in this area, ”the head of state said.

Earlier, on December 10, the chairman of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said that it would not be easy to make the energy transition in the Russian economy. At the same time, she noted that the climate agenda opens up more opportunities for innovative businesses to receive financing on better terms.

Prior to that, on November 30, Putin called the Russian energy sector one of the greenest in the world. He stressed that if we talk about nuclear and hydropower, then they occupy 40% in the energy structure of the Russian Federation, and if we include gas, then all 86%.