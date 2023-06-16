“The former Italian prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, has done a lot to build long-term relations between Russia and NATO countries.” Thus Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled the founder of Forza Italia speaking at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, asking the audience for ” a minute’s silence to honor his memory ” and standing up together with those present. “He was a very brilliant, very active, energetic person. Without any exaggeration, I consider him a prominent personality on a global scale,” Putin added in a plenary session of the Forum.

LIVE – Ukraine Russia, the news on the war today 16 June



00:56