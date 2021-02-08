The payroll for regional schools and universities needs to be checked. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the Presidential Council for Science and Education. Broadcast led RIA News…

During the meeting, a scientist from Novosibirsk Anastasia Proskurina said that her salary was 26 thousand rubles. After that, Putin turned to Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. “She should have almost 80 thousand. There is a 200 percent mark-up from the regional average. Where is the money, Zin? ” – asked the head of state. Putin instructed the relevant departments to look into this situation.

Earlier, the Russian president has already asked a similar question. Then a resident of the Ryazan region asked about where the money intended to provide the population with free medicines for coronavirus had gone. “I am also very interested in where the money is,” Putin said.

The head of state said that the country’s authorities have allocated 10 billion rubles to the regions so that they can quickly respond to the coronavirus pandemic, including the funds intended for the purchase of personal protective equipment.