Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, January 12, instructed the government to raise pensions above the inflation rate – by 8.6%.

“By 8.6% – with a small gap, because there are no final figures on inflation yet. I ask the government to carry out the necessary procedures and make a decision as soon as possible, ”Putin said at a meeting with members of the government.

According to him, the need for such an order is due to the fact that earlier decisions will not allow pensioners to cover costs due to inflation.

Yelena Bibikova, deputy chairman of the Federation Council (SF) committee on social policy, announced earlier that day that the law on indexing pensions above the inflation rate would be adopted by the end of January this year. She added that after the indexation, the average pension in Russia will grow by about 1.4 thousand rubles.

Economist Vladislav Ginko also clarified that this proposal can be regarded as “an additional step that the state is demonstrating.” According to him, Putin, as the guarantor of the constitution, by his decision emphasizes the importance of the country’s fundamental law.

On January 1, 2022, new rules for the payment of pensions came into force. According to the innovations, the payment and delivery of pensions in the territory with the introduced emergency regime can be earlier. In addition, Russians will now be able to choose how to receive payments: through the post office or another organization.