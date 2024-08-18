Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on Sunday for a two-day state visit, Russian news agencies reported.

The Kremlin said earlier today that Putin would meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev to discuss in particular the “issue of a settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia” over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which Baku took control of in 2023.

The two presidents will also discuss the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Russian presidency said that the two presidents intend to sign several agreements to enhance cooperation.