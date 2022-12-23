Russian President Putin arrived in Tula for a meeting on the provision of the Armed Forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tula to hold a meeting to support the country’s Armed Forces. On Friday, December 23, reports TASS.

It is specified that the head of state is accompanied by the governor of the Tula region Alexei Dyumin.

During the trip, Putin planned to visit the Shipunov Instrument Design Bureau, which manufactures various types of weapons, including high-precision weapons.