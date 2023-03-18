President Putin arrived in Sevastopol on the anniversary of the entry of Crimea into Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Sevastopol on March 18, on the anniversary of the entry of Crimea into the Russian Federation. Frames with the head of state are published by the Telegram channel “Pool N3” journalist Dmitry Smirnov.

How informs Kommersant, citing the Russia 1 TV channel, Putin, accompanied by the governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev, is participating in the opening of the art school and the Korsun center.

Member of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation Ivan Esin informedthat Putin also examined the historical and archaeological park “Tauric Chersonesos”, where the school and children’s center “Korsun” are located. The President was also accompanied by Metropolitan Tikhon (Shevkunov) of Pskov and Porkhov.

Putin’s trip to Crimea was not announced. On March 12, it was only reported that he would visit one of the regions of Russia next week.