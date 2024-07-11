Putin arrived at the Oranienbaum palace and park complex in St. Petersburg

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the Oranienbaum palace and park complex, which is located in St. Petersburg near Peterhof. This reports Kremlin press service.

“In particular, Vladimir Putin was shown the Chinese Palace and the Sliding Hill Pavilion, which had fully opened after a long restoration,” the statement said.

The Russian leader was accompanied by Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova, Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov, Chairman of the Management Board of PAO Gazprom Alexey Miller, and General Director of Peterhof Roman Kovrikov.

On July 11, Putin arrived in St. Petersburg, where the BRICS forum was taking place. During the event, he admitted that a parliament of the association would be created in the future.