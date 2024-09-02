Vladimir Putin visited Tuva for the first time in 10 years

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the capital of the Republic of Tuva, Kyzyl. This was reported by the agency TASS.

The head of state will visit the region for the first time in 10 years. He intends to inspect school No. 20 named after Heroes of the Fatherland, which will open on Monday, September 2. Putin will hold a lesson there called “Conversations about Important Things.”

In addition, the president will visit the Kyzyl Presidential Cadet School, opened in 2014, and the first Buddhist monastery built in Russia since 1991, Thubten Shedrub Ling. Putin will also meet with the head of Tuva, Vladislav Khovalyg, and hold a meeting to discuss issues of regional development.

Earlier it became known that Vladimir Putin will visit the Eastern Economic Forum this week, on the sidelines of which he will hold a meeting on the development of the Far East. He will also visit Mongolia and participate in the single voting day.