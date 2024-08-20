Russian President Putin Meets with Mothers of Beslan

Russian President Vladimir Putin came to Beslan for the first time since 2008 and visited School No. 1, in the gymnasium of which terrorists held more than 1,200 hostages 20 years ago.

Together with the head of North Ossetia Sergei Menyailo and the plenipotentiary representative in the North Caucasus Federal District (NCFD) Yuri Chaika, the Russian leader went to the memorial cemetery “City of Angels”, where 266 of the 334 victims of the terrorist attack are buried. There, the head of state laid flowers at the “Tree of Sorrow”, crossed himself and knelt. The president also bowed before the monument to the fighters of the special forces “Alpha” and “Vympel” who stormed the educational institution.

In addition, Putin visited the school building where the tragedy occurred. In the former gym of the educational institution, where a memorial wooden cross is now installed, he laid a bouquet of dark red roses and lit a candle in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack.

Photo: Vladimir Astapkovich / RIA Novosti / kremlin.ru

Putin met with mothers of terrorist attack victims

On the eve of the anniversary of the tragedy, the President met with representatives of the association of victims of terrorist acts “Mothers of Beslan”. The head of state learned from them what, in their opinion, additional measures should be taken to support the city and the people who live in it. The President emphasized that the terrorist act will remain an “unhealing wound” in the historical memory of Russia.

A terrible terrorist act that took the lives of 334 people, including 136 children. It is difficult to even imagine. (…) For those who suffered, for you, for your families, for those who lost the most precious thing a person has – children – this will be a wound that will bleed for life. And so, first of all, I want to express my condolences once again Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

After talking with the women, the Russian leader instructed Menyailo to monitor the criminal case on the terrorist attack at School No. 1 and to summarize the mothers’ concerns regarding the investigation of the terrorist attack so that he could give appropriate instructions to the prosecutor’s office and the investigation.

The President revealed new details about the terrorist attack in Beslan

According to the head of state, the militants who seized the school received support from abroad. From there, Putin pointed out, they received political, financial, informational, military and moral assistance.

Photo: Vladimir Astapkovich / RIA Novosti / kremlin.ru

“When I talk about the moral and ethical side, these people, of course, have no morals or ethics – and we are seeing this now, in my opinion, in real current life, we see from the outside what they themselves are doing there,” the president said.

Putin noted that such people value only their own interests. “We seem to have known about this for decades and centuries, but it is impossible to get used to it,” the head of state added.

Militants seized a school in Beslan in 2004

On the morning of September 1, 2004, militants seized Beslan Secondary School No. 1. This happened during a festive assembly: a truck covered with an awning drove up to the school building, in which there were 32 terrorists led by Ruslan Khuchbarov.

Opening fire over their heads, the terrorists herded everyone in the yard into the school building – only a few were able to escape at that moment. A total of 1,128 people were taken hostage, most of them children (including preschoolers). The terrorists held them in the mined school building for almost three days.

To rescue the hostages, units of the Special Purpose Center of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia were sent to Beslan, and the area where the special operation was being conducted was blocked by units of the internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

On September 3, during the assault, most of the hostages were freed. 334 people did not survive, including 186 children aged from one to 17 years. In addition, the assault proved fatal for ten fighters of the Alpha and Vympel special forces of the Russian FSB, two employees of the Tsentrospas of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and a resident of Beslan who rescued the hostages. Most of the special forces fighters died from the terrorists’ bullets while shielding the children. As a result of the events at the Beslan school, 810 people were injured.

1,315 people were recognized as victims in the Beslan terrorist attack case. A criminal case was opened on the facts of the incident under several articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, including 205 (“Terrorist attack”) and 206 (“Taking of hostage”).

On May 26, 2006, the Supreme Court of North Ossetia sentenced the sole surviving terrorist, Nurpashi Kulaev, to life imprisonment. The leaders of the terrorists who planned the attack on the school – Aslan Maskhadov, Shamil Basayev, Abu Dzeit (Taufiq al-Jedani, aka Abu Umar al-Kuwaiti) and Magomed Khashiyev – were later liquidated.