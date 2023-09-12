Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the site of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). About it reported Izvestia correspondent Alexey Lazurenko.

On Tuesday, September 12, Vladimir Putin will make “a lot of important statements” at the WEF plenary session, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Eighth Eastern Economic Forum will be held from September 10 to 13. Delegations from Belarus, Vietnam, India, Kazakhstan, China, North Korea, Laos, Myanmar, Singapore and the Philippines are expected at the EEF in 2023.