On July 31, Putin will approve the Naval Doctrine of the Russian Federation during the Main Naval Parade

Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Main Naval Parade, which will be held in St. Petersburg on July 31, will approve the Marine Doctrine of the Russian Federation. This is reported by the official Kremlin in Telegram.

In addition, the head of state will sign decrees approving the Ship Charter of the Russian Navy. “The ceremony will take place in the building of the State Museum of the History of St. Petersburg in the Peter and Paul Fortress,” the Kremlin press service said.

The Kremlin also explained that Putin would host the parade. He will bypass the parade lines of warships on the boat in the waters of the Gulf of Finland and the Neva and in the Kronstadt roadstead.

Earlier, on July 29, Vladimir Putin signed a decree on holding the main naval parade in St. Petersburg on Navy Day. The event is being prepared by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The parade will open with artillery salute.