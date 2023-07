How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking at the meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at a meeting that took place in Moscow on June 15. | Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin enacted this Monday (24) a new law that raises the maximum age for a series of categories of reservists to 55 years, a measure that will be implemented over a period of four years.

The modification will apply to reservists, privates, sailors, sergeants, non-commissioned officers, ensigns and midshipmen.

As of January 1, 2024, there is a transition period that runs until January 1, 2028. During this period, the ages for withdrawing reservations will gradually increase.

The age at which officers leave the reserve varies, depending on the grade, between 50 and 70 years.

With the context of the war in Ukraine, Russia has taken measures to increase its army, without the need to enact new unpopular mobilizations, promoting more attractive contracts to serve in the Armed Forces and recruit volunteers.